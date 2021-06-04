TV5 hosting telethon Friday to support Pine Tree Camp

ROME, Maine (WABI) - Pine Tree Camp in Rome has a long history of providing outdoor experiences for children and adults with disabilities.

But they need help to do that.

Friday evening on TV5 News we’ll be hosting a telethon to support the camp.

Throughout the year, they offer unique experiences on their fully-accessible 285 acre campus.

They’re continuing to expand with new activities and programming.

Donating can make a big difference in the lives of the campers.

”We’ve been able to sponsor many many campers with the money that came in for the telethon so it’s just a great way for people to get out there and support us. We’ve found new donors and new people that are supporting us so we love that part of it too,” Dawn Willard Robinson said.

“You can feel the program in what you read online but there’s nothing compared to when you’re here and just seeing people try new things completely breaking down their own barriers in our environment is something that I will never forget,” Mary Schafhauser said.

Tune in starting at 5 Friday evening to learn more about the camp and how you can donate.

You can also visit pinetreesociety.org

