Springers Gymnasts head to nationals for the first time at first ever NGA National meet

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Springers gymnastics in Ellsworth is going to nationals for the first time in the gym’s history. They head to Orlando next week to compete and have been training hard to get ready.

“The reason we are going is because we are part of the new league the NGA, National Gymnastics Association, this is their first year,” says coach Doug Springer, “It’s an inaugural year for them, it is for us, and so we decided to take the trip.”

Even though the gymnasts have competed in big meets this year it will be the first time they’ve traveled.

“This will be our first in-person meet where we will actually be in the gym with the judges,” says Springer, “Where we have other teams that we are competing against. Everything else has been virtual for us this year. We’ve done all of our meets right here.”

The task of competing in person has the athletes a little anxious.

“I was nervous for states,” says gymnast Fiona St. Germain, “So I’m very nervous.”

So does going against over 700 gymnasts from all over the country.

“I’m really excited but also nervous cause there’s gonna be lots of like good girls there,” says gymnast Matilda Hanley.

They won’t be alone out there.

“We cheer each other on a lot,” says St. Germain.

This team is all about their teammates.

“Make you feel like you can do everything because they give you lots of support,” says Hanley.

Whether they score big in the all-around or not, most of the girls are really excited to show off in their floor routines.

“Because there is a lot of parts to it,” says gymnast Makinley Crowley, “and I like tumbling.”

“Get to dance a little bit,” says St. Germain, “and show a little bit more than in say like bars.”

“Make our own routines,” says Hanley, “We get to pick our music. So we can like really express ourselves.”

Coach Springer says NGA is different than USA Gymnastics. It is geared towards kids not on the Olympic track to enjoy the sport more. Springers begin their national competition on June 10th.

