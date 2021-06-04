Advertisement

Rockland man pleads guilty to making a hoax distress call in December

Court documents say Nathan Libby called in a false distress call for a boat and crew reportedly taking on water off of Spruce Head.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland man pleaded guilty today in federal court to making a hoax distress call in December.

Court documents say 31-year-old Nathan Libby called in a false distress call for a boat and crew reportedly taking on water off of Spruce Head.

In response, the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search lasting more than five hours.

Officials say further investigation identified Libby as the caller and the search was suspended.

Libby faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a $10,000 civil penalty and reimbursement for all costs incurred in responding to the false distress message.

A sentencing date has not been set.

