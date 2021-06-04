Prisoner sentenced to 8 years for killing cellmate

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - A prisoner in Warren who killed his cellmate in a fight over cigarettes has been sentenced to 8 years for that crime.

Zachary Titus pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December.

Under a plea agreement, the murder charge was reduced to manslaughter and the sentence capped at 12 years.

Witnesses told investigators Titus put Dana Bartlett in a choke hold while the two fought over cigarettes IN 2018.

They were at the Bolduc Correctional Center.

An autopsy revealed Bartlett died from strangulation.

In court Titus said he never meant to kill Bartlett.

He is taking classes to better handle this aggression and prays for the families forgiveness.

