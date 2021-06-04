Advertisement

Police: Third victim dies in Miami banquet hall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida announced “Operation Summer Heat” to combat escalating gun violence.

Miami-Dade law enforcement agencies announced the campaign as a third person died from a gunshot wound suffered during a mass shooting outside a banquet hall on Memorial Day weekend.

Thirty-two-year-old Shankquia Peterson had spent days in a coma with a bullet in her head.

She was among the 23 people shot early Sunday morning during a rapper’s album release party.

Another Memorial Day weekend shooting left one person dead and six injured in Wynwood, and a South Beach shooting paralyzed one man and sent a local rapper to jail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible...
UPDATE: Levant school officials say no threat to the public, possible abduction incident resolved
Police say 36-year-old Ronald Harding called 911 Monday to report that his son was unresponsive...
Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, 1 new death
Two people hospitalized after Holden car crash
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus, 107 new cases

Latest News

New details of an investigation into military sightings of UFOs.
New information from government on UFOs
The Department of Defense is preparing its first unclassified report on UFOs.
UFO report sparks questions
A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.
US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons