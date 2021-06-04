New high-speed electric vehicle chargers coming to central and eastern Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s electric vehicle fast-charging network is expanding.

Efficiency Maine has announced seven awards to place new high-speed electric vehicle (EV) chargers at locations around central and eastern Maine.

Two-high speed chargers, each with 50 kW in capacity and universally accessible (offering both CHAdeMO and CCS plugs), will be installed over the next year at these locations:

● Hannaford Supermarket, High St., Ellsworth (project owned by Revision Energy)

● Hannaford Supermarket, Lincolnville Ave., Belfast (project owned by Revision Energy)

● Irving Oil, Odlin Rd., Bangor

● Irving Oil, Moosehead Trail, Newport

● Irving Oil, Center St., Fairfield

● Irving Oil, Washington St., Auburn

● Petronino Corp. (On the Way), Lisbon St., Lewiston

With these additions, Maine’s high-speed EV Charger network will connect Bangor and mid-coast Maine to drivers traveling to and from southern New England and from the western border.

“There’s going to be a fast charger about every 30 miles along I95 and up Route 1, and that means that people can take off on their vacation or go on a business trip and not have to worry about whether there is going to be a place where they can recharge their car,” explained Michael Stoddard, executive director of the Efficiency Maine Trust.

To learn more about electric vehicle technology and how to maximize its benefits visit www.efficiencymaine.com/ev. Drivers also can find a charging station locator on the Efficiency Maine or by using a variety of available smartphone apps.

