Advertisement

New high-speed electric vehicle chargers coming to central and eastern Maine

It is a level two dual-port charger. (File)
It is a level two dual-port charger. (File)(Yzabelah Roberts)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s electric vehicle fast-charging network is expanding.

Efficiency Maine has announced seven awards to place new high-speed electric vehicle (EV) chargers at locations around central and eastern Maine.

Two-high speed chargers, each with 50 kW in capacity and universally accessible (offering both CHAdeMO and CCS plugs), will be installed over the next year at these locations:

● Hannaford Supermarket, High St., Ellsworth (project owned by Revision Energy)

● Hannaford Supermarket, Lincolnville Ave., Belfast (project owned by Revision Energy)

● Irving Oil, Odlin Rd., Bangor

● Irving Oil, Moosehead Trail, Newport

● Irving Oil, Center St., Fairfield

● Irving Oil, Washington St., Auburn

● Petronino Corp. (On the Way), Lisbon St., Lewiston

With these additions, Maine’s high-speed EV Charger network will connect Bangor and mid-coast Maine to drivers traveling to and from southern New England and from the western border.

“There’s going to be a fast charger about every 30 miles along I95 and up Route 1, and that means that people can take off on their vacation or go on a business trip and not have to worry about whether there is going to be a place where they can recharge their car,” explained Michael Stoddard, executive director of the Efficiency Maine Trust.

To learn more about electric vehicle technology and how to maximize its benefits visit www.efficiencymaine.com/ev. Drivers also can find a charging station locator on the Efficiency Maine or by using a variety of available smartphone apps.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible...
UPDATE: Levant school officials say no threat to the public, possible abduction incident resolved
Police say 36-year-old Ronald Harding called 911 Monday to report that his son was unresponsive...
Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, 1 new death
Two people hospitalized after Holden car crash
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus, 107 new cases

Latest News

Visiting artists from the region will partner with Acadia Family Center to bring the mobile art...
Acadia Family Center receives grant for mobile art therapy studio
Pine Tree Telethon
TV5 telethon with Pine Tree Camp a success
Solar farm in Milo is now largest in the state of Maine.
$30 million solar farm in Milo will power thousands of homes
LifeFlight of Maine teaming up with Red Cross to host blood drive