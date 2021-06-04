McClure, Archibald named Gatorade Maine State Players of the Year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gatorade announcing its Maine state basketball players of the year. The boys winner is Maranacook’s Cash McClure. He was Mr. Basketball. Kennebunk’s Emily Archibald is the girls state player of the year. She was Miss Basketball. Southern Maine kids won the cross country, football and volleyball awards. Soccer awards come out next week.

