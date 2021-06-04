Advertisement

McClure, Archibald named Gatorade Maine State Players of the Year

Were Mr. and Miss Basketball award winners as well
McClure, Archibald named Gatorade Maine State Players of the Year
McClure, Archibald named Gatorade Maine State Players of the Year
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gatorade announcing its Maine state basketball players of the year. The boys winner is Maranacook’s Cash McClure. He was Mr. Basketball. Kennebunk’s Emily Archibald is the girls state player of the year. She was Miss Basketball. Southern Maine kids won the cross country, football and volleyball awards. Soccer awards come out next week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible...
UPDATE: Levant school officials say no threat to the public, possible abduction incident resolved
Police say 36-year-old Ronald Harding called 911 Monday to report that his son was unresponsive...
Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, 1 new death
Two people hospitalized after Holden car crash
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus, 107 new cases

Latest News

DeLaite finalist for National Pitcher of the Year, wins NCAA Regional opener
DeLaite finalist for National Pitcher of the Year, wins NCAA Regional opener
Springers Gymnasts head to nationals for the first time at first ever NGA National meet
Springers Gymnasts head to nationals for the first time at first ever NGA National meet
Sinacola named First Team All American
Sinacola named First Team All American
New Umaine assistant co-author's children's book
New UMaine assistant co-authors children’s book