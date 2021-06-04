LifeFlight of Maine teaming up with Red Cross to host blood drive

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Did you know that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood?

Blood donors help accident and burn patients, those battling cancer, and many others.

On September 28, 2019, blood donors helped save Jack White of Bowdoinham.

Jack was flying a helicopter to Sanford from Lake Winnipeaseaukee when it started to spin out of control.

He crashed at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport.

A LifeFlight of Maine crew responded carrying lifesaving blood.

Once stabilized Jack was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he underwent multiple surgeries to repair his broken bones.

Jack suffered major trauma to his legs, face, and head and was bleeding badly.

“I feel a little like the Six Million Dollar Man with all the surgery I’ve had to endure. I will never forget that I owe my life to the LifeFlight of Maine crew in Sanford, Maine.”

While he has no memory of that day, he was told he received 14 units of lifesaving blood.

That’s a credit to donors around the state.

“I’ve donated blood before, but just me, one person, took up 14 units in a day. There’s people that need blood every single day, everywhere, and you just need to keep giving. The supply and the requirements just blow me away to be able to do that, and that’s what the Red Cross does.”

Jack is still in recovery after undergoing multiple surgeries to repair his broken bones.

On Wednesday, June 9, LifeFlight of Maine and the Red Cross are teaming up for a blood drive.

It will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Anah Shrine on Broadway in Bangor.

You will need to sign up ahead of time since walk-ins are not allowed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Register here.

