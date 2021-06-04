Advertisement

LifeFlight of Maine teaming up with Red Cross to host blood drive

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Did you know that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood?

Blood donors help accident and burn patients, those battling cancer, and many others.

On September 28, 2019, blood donors helped save Jack White of Bowdoinham.

Jack was flying a helicopter to Sanford from Lake Winnipeaseaukee when it started to spin out of control.

He crashed at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport.

A LifeFlight of Maine crew responded carrying lifesaving blood.

Once stabilized Jack was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he underwent multiple surgeries to repair his broken bones.

Jack suffered major trauma to his legs, face, and head and was bleeding badly.

“I feel a little like the Six Million Dollar Man with all the surgery I’ve had to endure. I will never forget that I owe my life to the LifeFlight of Maine crew in Sanford, Maine.”

Jack White of Bowdoinham

While he has no memory of that day, he was told he received 14 units of lifesaving blood.

That’s a credit to donors around the state.

“I’ve donated blood before, but just me, one person, took up 14 units in a day. There’s people that need blood every single day, everywhere, and you just need to keep giving. The supply and the requirements just blow me away to be able to do that, and that’s what the Red Cross does.”

Jack White of Bowdoinham

Jack is still in recovery after undergoing multiple surgeries to repair his broken bones.

On Wednesday, June 9, LifeFlight of Maine and the Red Cross are teaming up for a blood drive.

It will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Anah Shrine on Broadway in Bangor.

You will need to sign up ahead of time since walk-ins are not allowed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Register here.

There is still a critical need for blood in Maine and we need your help to rebuild the supply! At LifeFlight we carry...

Posted by LifeFlight of Maine on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible...
UPDATE: Levant school officials say no threat to the public, possible abduction incident resolved
Police say 36-year-old Ronald Harding called 911 Monday to report that his son was unresponsive...
Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, 1 new death
Two people hospitalized after Holden car crash
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus, 107 new cases

Latest News

Visiting artists from the region will partner with Acadia Family Center to bring the mobile art...
Acadia Family Center receives grant for mobile art therapy studio
Pine Tree Telethon
TV5 telethon with Pine Tree Camp a success
Solar farm in Milo is now largest in the state of Maine.
$30 million solar farm in Milo will power thousands of homes
It is a level two dual-port charger. (File)
New high-speed electric vehicle chargers coming to central and eastern Maine