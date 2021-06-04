Hot & Humid Weekend. Threat Of Storms Saturday Afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few scattered showers and isolated t-storms will be possible by early evening. Best chance will be over interior Downeast. Rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the 50s & 60s.

Saturday will have a bit more sunshine and the chance of showers and potentially a few strong to severe storms as a cold front passes during the afternoon. Timing of the front will be key to dictate how strong some of the storms will be. Main concern will be strong wind gusts, small hail & heavy rain. Best chance of storms will be over western & central Maine. Saturday will have highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland.

By Sunday, dew points inland will reach into the low 60s and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s making it feel like it is in the low 90. Expect mostly sunny skies. The coast will be impacted by a sea breeze that will keep highs in the 70s on Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Inland areas thanks to dangerous heat and heat indices that will be in the mid 90s. Highs will be in the low 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Coastal spots will again be cooler & more comfortable in the 70s thanks to the sea breeze. A cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring a chance of showers & storms. It will also help to break the humidity as more comfortable conditions arrive by the second half of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows will be in the 50s & 60s. Winds out of the SW around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds, warmer and more humid. Highs in the 70s coast and low 80s inland. Cold front will produce some strong to severe storms by late afternoon. SW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs in the 70s coast and close to 90° inland.

MONDAY: Some record highs possible. Mostly sunny skies, hot & humid. Highs away from the coast in the 80s & 90s and will feel like the mid 90s. Coastal spots will be in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Record highs possible. Mostly sunny skies and another hot & humid day. Inland highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices in the mid 90s. Near the coast it will be in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and storms as a cold front moves through. This will help to cool us off and reduce the humidity. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

