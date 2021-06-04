Advertisement

Gov. Mills tours bluShift Aerospace to promote jobs, recovery plan

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills got an up-close look at Maine’s emerging spaceflight industry when she toured bluShift Aerospace in Brunswick on Thursday.

The company had its first successful rocket launch earlier this year.

It is the only private spaceflight developer using bio-derived rocket fuel.

“To take advantage of discoveries happening here every day in Maine, we have to support the startup and the sustainability of these new and growing businesses,” Mills said.

CEO Sascha Deri said Maine has the chance to become the new home of private spaceflight.

“We’re known for our forests. We’re known for our agriculture. We’re known for our farming, our fishing,” Deri said.

The visit was part of the governor’s push to promote her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, which would invest up to $80 million in federal pandemic relief funds in research, development and innovation programs across the state.

