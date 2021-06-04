Advertisement

Glenburn Fire Dept. holding blood drive for Brady Nickerson Foundation

The drive is in memory of Brady Nickerson who passed away in 2019 from pediatric bone cancer.
The Glenburn Fire Department is holding a blood drive tomorrow with the Brady Nickerson Foundation.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The Glenburn Fire Department is holding a blood drive Saturday with the Brady Nickerson Foundation.

The drive is in memory of Brady Nickerson who passed away in 2019 from pediatric bone cancer.

His mom Angel says he was a baseball fanatic.

She says 25% of the blood donated through the Red Cross goes to cancer patients.

“While Brady was under his treatment. He did get some blood products. And I sat there in the hospital with him thinking, they get these from donors so why can’t I do this,” said Nickerson.

“We want to be there to not only support the Brady Nickerson Foundation, and the Nickerson family, but we also want to support all of the people who are in need of blood,” said Glenburn Fire Chief Chris Lavoie

The blood drive runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you can register in advance on the Red Cross website.

Everyone who donates will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a free furnace cleaning and a $50 gift certificate to Salted Butter Farm.

