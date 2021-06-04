Advertisement

Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after 4 infant deaths

According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February...
According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February 2020 in the 4-in-1 soother.(CPSC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fisher-Price and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have announced the recalls of the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February 2020 in the 4-in-1 soother. The children were reportedly put on their backs and later found on their stomachs.

“There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us,” said Chuck Scothon, General Manager of Fisher-Price. “These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.”

Both of the recalled products have a powered glider seat and an infant rocker. In both modes, the products can move in a head-to-toe or side-to-side motion.

CPSC reports that approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. To obtain a refund, consumers should visit Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com, and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible...
UPDATE: Levant school officials say no threat to the public, possible abduction incident resolved
Police say 36-year-old Ronald Harding called 911 Monday to report that his son was unresponsive...
Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, 1 new death
Two people hospitalized after Holden car crash
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus, 107 new cases

Latest News

New details of an investigation into military sightings of UFOs.
New information from government on UFOs
The Department of Defense is preparing its first unclassified report on UFOs.
UFO report sparks questions
A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.
US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons