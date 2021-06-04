Few Afternoon Showers/T’storms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Friday looks a bit brighter especially later this morning through the afternoon with variably cloudy skies expected. It will be warmer and a bit more humid too. A weak disturbance moving through the state will give us a chance for a few widely scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s inland and near 70° along the coast. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop this afternoon will wind down this evening followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. We may see some patchy fog tonight as well. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-50s to low 60s for overnight lows.

Saturday looks good overall with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front approaching the area will give us a chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe with gusty wind, small hail and downpours possible in any thunderstorms that develop. It will be warm and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland and cooler along the coast with highs near 70° there. A ridge of high pressure setting up along the east coast will pump very warm and humid air into the region for Sunday through early next week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland. Monday and Tuesday will be a bit warmer with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s along the coast and mid-80s to low 90s inland both days. Dewpoints look like they will be in the low to mid-60s through the stretch as well so plan on fairly sticky conditions this weekend and early next week. The combination of forecast high temperatures in the low 90s in spots and dewpoints in the low to mid-60s could give us heat index values in the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday so we’ve declared both Monday and Tuesday FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for inland locations only. You’ll want to make plans to stay as cool and comfortable as possible early next week. Cooler and more comfortable weather will return to the forecast midweek.

Today: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s inland, near 70° along the coast. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 54°-61°. Light south/southwest wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty wind, small hail and heavy rainfall possible. Warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, near 70° along the coast. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs in the 80s to near 90°inland, 70s to near 80° along the coast.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the coast.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs in the 80s to low 90s.

