DeLaite finalist for National Pitcher of the Year, wins NCAA Regional opener

Trevor set program record with 12th win this season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Trevor DeLaite’s amazing season at Liberty University is getting recognized now on a large scale. The Bangor grad was named ASUN conference pitcher of the year last month. This week he was named a finalist for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame national pitcher of the year award. Trevor also named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Trevor got the ball Friday to open NCAA Regionals against perennial power Duke. He went 7.2 innings, giving up 4 runs on 8 hits, and struck out 5. Two of those runs were in the 8th though and the flames already had a huge lead. Trevor got the win 11-6. It sets a program record with his 12th win this season.

