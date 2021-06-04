Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son appears in court

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man accused to killing his six-week-old son appeared before a judge Friday afternoon.

Bail was set at $3,000 for 36-year-old Ronald Harding.

State police say Harding called 911 Monday to report his son was unresponsive and not breathing. The baby was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in critical condition. He died the next day.

Authorities say an autopsy revealed the boy died from inflicted injuries.

In court Friday, the state said witnesses told authorities Harding was handed a happy baby and 15 minutes later, he handed back the injured child.

His attorney said Harding should be given the benefit of the doubt based on the fact they alerted authorities of what had happened and have continued to cooperate with investigators.

