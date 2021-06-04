Bill to improve dental health access passes unanimously in legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill that would improve dental health access for Maine children and adults with low incomes passes unanimously in the legislature today.

It adds preventative, diagnostic, and restorative dental services to MaineCare members 21 and older.

It also requires the department to work with providers to encourage participation in the MaineCare program.

Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau says the bipartisan vote shows that preventative dental care is a critical health issue.

It now waits for funding from the appropriations and financial affairs committee.

Copyright 221 WABI. All rights reserved.