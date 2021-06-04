Bangor, Brewer businesses prepare for summer of tourism uptick

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The warmer weather means summer is near, and for many business owners, they’re hoping the tourists will follow.

“The last year has felt like playing Whac-a-Mole,” said Tiller and Rye co-owner Sarah Morneault.

A year ago, many business owners were just hoping to make it through the week.

This year, they’re preparing for a summer season that could be the best they’ve seen in years.

“Many of our sales people that we buy from have been telling us it’s gonna be the best year that it’s been for years and years,” said Rick Vigue, owner of Rebecca’s in Bangor. “We’ve often said that the tourists in the summer time for June, July, August, even into September, really accounts for about 50% of our business.”

Morneault says when they opened Tiller and Rye in Brewer, they didn’t realize tourism would play such a big role in their business.

“This year we are absolutely excited to see the tourists come back. We are starting to talk about events. We really want to bring back the wine tastings, have the vendors come back into the store with samples and to get to meet the customers,” Morneault said.

She says the support they received from the city of Brewer helped them survive the last year.

“We found out that one of the things they had was more time to think about marketing their business, and so we offered a six month free marketing class for a lot of the businesses that they were able to do online,” said Renee Doble, Deputy Director of Economic Development for the City of Brewer.

Brewer will waive amusement fees this summer and provide more opportunities for folks to get outside on the waterfront.

Across the river, Bangor is also helping out by reducing the cost of outdoor dining permits for restaurants.

“The city is trying to be as proactive as possible in working with our business community to say, what do you need?” said Tanya Emery, the director of community and economic development for the City of Bangor. “After the year that our business and economy has had, it’s really important for people to be voting with their dollars and spending that money locally.”

Emery says they are still offering COVID-19 relief grants for businesses with five or fewer employees

