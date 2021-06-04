Advertisement

All counties remain ‘green’ in Maine DOE color-coded system

The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic. All counties remain green.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The color-coded system for in-person learning will be updated as needed over the course of the summer.

The Department of Education made the announcement Friday.

All counties remain green.

Green suggests the county has a relatively low risk of covid-19 and that schools may consider in-person learning.

The Maine Department of Education says all counties have a covid-19 positivity rate below five percent, and the rate of new cases for school staff and students has fallen by nearly one-quarter since the last update two weeks ago.

