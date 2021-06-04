Advertisement

77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, 1 new death

Individual in Androscoggin County died with the virus according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state according to the Maine CDC.

A person from Androscoggin County died with the virus.

838 Mainers have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Total cases are now at 68,057.

49,805 are currently confirmed by the Maine CDC.

27 patients are in critical care. 17 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of nearly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of nearly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Somerset County showing 12 new cases, that’s the most of any county.

Penobscot County with 10.

Kennebec and Knox counties both reporting one new case each.

Lincoln, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc and Washington counties all reporting no increase in cases.

