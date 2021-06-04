Advertisement

$30 million solar farm in Milo will power thousands of homes

Solar farm in Milo is now largest in the state of Maine.
Solar farm in Milo is now largest in the state of Maine.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s largest solar farm now lies in Milo.

It is the future of powering thousands of homes and businesses.

Senator Susan Collins and developers of the $30 million project were in attendance for a ribbon cutting Friday.

“Milo is very proud to have a role and a very large green energy project that will benefit everyone,” said Peter Hamlin, Milo Chairman of the Selectboard.

Folks backing the project say continuing to invest in renewable energy will ultimately lower electric bills for Mainers.

“And will save more than 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere annually. That is truly remarkable,” said Senator Susan Collins.

This solar farm will power more than 3,000 homes and businesses.

“We’ve also completed projects in Oxford, Fairfield, Winslow, Augusta, on Churchill Road near the Capitol. So yeah, it’s happening across Maine,” said Bob Cleaves, Co-founder of Dirigo Solar.

Harnessing solar power is still a work in progress.

Work still needs to be done at improving batteries that can store it more efficiently.

“Not only to work on improving the storage by batteries but look at whole new technologies so Maine really can lead the way in solar energy,” said Senator Collins.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible...
UPDATE: Levant school officials say no threat to the public, possible abduction incident resolved
Police say 36-year-old Ronald Harding called 911 Monday to report that his son was unresponsive...
Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, 1 new death
Two people hospitalized after Holden car crash
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus, 107 new cases

Latest News

Visiting artists from the region will partner with Acadia Family Center to bring the mobile art...
Acadia Family Center receives grant for mobile art therapy studio
Pine Tree Telethon
TV5 telethon with Pine Tree Camp a success
LifeFlight of Maine teaming up with Red Cross to host blood drive
It is a level two dual-port charger. (File)
New high-speed electric vehicle chargers coming to central and eastern Maine