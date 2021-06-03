Advertisement

Two people hospitalized after Holden car crash

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Main Road.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Two people are in the hospital after a car crash in Holden Thursday.

Police say a pickup truck stopped to make a left turn into the Nutrition Shack and the driver of a car didn’t see the truck.

Holden Lieutenant Eddie Benjamin says to slow down, pay attention and put your phone down.

He is also reminding people to put their seatbelts on.

Route 1A was shut down for about an hour but is back open.

