Six bills trying to protect housing rights and control affordability of homes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A series of bills aim to stem the state’s housing crisis by helping protect renters.

Lawmakers were joined by community support outside the State House on Thursday.

These bills protect renters from eviction, discrimination, and improve other housing rights and affordability.

Advocates of the six bills shared stories of themselves and loved ones struggling to find affordable housing.

Sponsors of these bills say the pandemic only helped realize how significant this problem is for many Mainers.

“We are in probably the worst housing crisis we’ve ever seen in the state of Maine. What COVID-19 has shown us is not that we’re in this crisis, but how bad it really is. Because in fact we’ve been in it for many, many years,” said State Representative Victoria Morales of South Portland.

One bill guarantees $8.5 million in rental assistance in vouchers per year.

Another bill aims to disallow discrimination on housing due to a tenant using a rental assistance program.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on these bills within the next couple of weeks.

