Sinacola named First Team All American

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine pitcher Nick Sinacola has been named a First Team All American by Collegiate Baseball.

Sinacola made twelve starts for the Black Bears this season and finished with a 2.04 ERA. He had 139 strikeouts in in just over 79 innings pitched, with double digit strikeouts in 11 of those 12 starts.

Sinacola becomes just the fourth Black Bear in program history to be named a First Team All American, and the first since 1991.

