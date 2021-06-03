Warmer Today With A Few Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Friday will have a few early morning showers that will dry up by mid-morning and there will be a bit more sunshine today. This additional sunshine will help to push highs into the 70s & 80s inland and the low 70s coast. It will also be slightly more humid with the chance of a few afternoon showers & isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday will have a bit more sunshine and the chance of some showers to the north as a cold front passes. Temperatures and the humidity will be climbing through the weekend. Saturday will have highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland. By Sunday, dew points inland will reach into the low 60s and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few record highs will be possible and temperatures will feel warmer than they actually are. The coast will be impacted by a sea breeze that will keep highs in the 70s on Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days for Inland areas thanks to dangerous heat and heat indices that will be in the mid 90s. Highs will be in the low 90s with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Coastal spots will again be cooler & more comfortable in the 70s thanks to the sea breeze.

TODAY Patchy AM fog possible with a few early morning showers. Skies will brighten up and some afternoon showers and isolated t-storms will be possible. Highs near 70° along the coast and inland spots will be in the mid-70s to low 80s with the humidity climbing. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s coast and low to mid-80s inland.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot & humid. Highs in the 70s coast and close to 90° inland.

MONDAY: Some record highs possible. Partly to mostly sunny skies, hot & humid. Highs away from the coast in the 80s & 90s and will feel like the mid 90s. Coastal spots will be in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Record highs possible. Mostly sunny skies and another hot & humid day. Inland highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices in the mid 90s. Near the coast it will be in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.