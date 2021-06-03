Advertisement

New UMaine assistant co-authors children’s book

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, former UMaine football and NFL Tight end Matt Mulligan was named to the Black Bears coaching staff.

Mulligan’s athletic credentials are well known to Eastern Maine sports fans, but did you know, he’s added co-author to his resume?

Mulligan’s wife Stephanie is a children’s author and Publisher, and approached Matt about telling his story in a new book that will be out late this fall titled “Just A Kid From Maine.” The story will take kids through Mulligans journey from Enfield Maine having never played high school football to a nine year career in the NFL.

The book is illustrated by Rick Parker, another Mainer who lives in Falmouth.

