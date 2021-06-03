Mobile Vaccination Unit adds new stops in highly populated areas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine mobile coronavirus vaccination unit is nearing the end of its run in the state.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says the unit is approaching 10-thousand doses administered.

It’s in Calais today then on to Madawaska.

In a change of course, the MVU will be moving on from more rural locations to Portland and Old Orchard Beach in hopes the more dense population will increase the number of shots.

“We are working with local businesses and restaurants as well as service organizations to make the mobile vaccination unit as accessible as possible.” said CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, “We’re also going to be working with groups that themselves work with, for example, those who are experiencing homelessness to make getting a COVID shot as easy as possible. We are also adjusting the hours in Portland to make evening vaccinations more available.”

The mobile unit administers the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.