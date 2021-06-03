Advertisement

Mobile Vaccination Unit adds new stops in highly populated areas

The mobile unit administers the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The mobile vaccine unit is being sent to Maine by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The mobile vaccine unit is being sent to Maine by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.(Gray tv)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine mobile coronavirus vaccination unit is nearing the end of its run in the state.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah says the unit is approaching 10-thousand doses administered.

It’s in Calais today then on to Madawaska.

In a change of course, the MVU will be moving on from more rural locations to Portland and Old Orchard Beach in hopes the more dense population will increase the number of shots.

“We are working with local businesses and restaurants as well as service organizations to make the mobile vaccination unit as accessible as possible.” said CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, “We’re also going to be working with groups that themselves work with, for example, those who are experiencing homelessness to make getting a COVID shot as easy as possible. We are also adjusting the hours in Portland to make evening vaccinations more available.”

The mobile unit administers the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible...
UPDATE: Levant school officials say no threat to the public, possible abduction incident resolved
Police say 36-year-old Ronald Harding called 911 Monday to report that his son was unresponsive...
Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, 1 new death
Two people hospitalized after Holden car crash
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus, 107 new cases

Latest News

Visiting artists from the region will partner with Acadia Family Center to bring the mobile art...
Acadia Family Center receives grant for mobile art therapy studio
Pine Tree Telethon
TV5 telethon with Pine Tree Camp a success
Solar farm in Milo is now largest in the state of Maine.
$30 million solar farm in Milo will power thousands of homes
LifeFlight of Maine teaming up with Red Cross to host blood drive
It is a level two dual-port charger. (File)
New high-speed electric vehicle chargers coming to central and eastern Maine