Maine confirms new chief justice for highest court

Justice Stanfill got unanimous support from the 34 senators who were present on Thursday
(WABI)
By Associated Press and WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT
(AP) - The Maine Senate has confirmed a veteran district court judge as the new chief justice of the state’s highest court.

Valerie Stanfill will take over as chief of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court and oversee operations in the Maine Judicial Branch.

She has served as a Maine Superior Court justice since last year and served as a judge on the Maine District Court bench for 13 years previous to that.

Stanfill got unanimous support from the 34 senators who were present on Thursday.

Governor Janet Mills released the following statement about Justice Stanfill’s confirmation:

“The unanimous vote to confirm Justice Stanfill is a recognition of her sharp intellect, vast legal experience, and commitment to administering justice fairly and impartially,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I firmly believe that she will be an exceptional Chief Justice and that the Court will benefit considerably from her skills and expertise. I congratulate Justice Stanfill and look forward to swearing her in so she can take the helm of Maine’s Judicial Branch.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

