Health Equity Alliance to host Down East AIDS Walk

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Down East AIDS Walk will return this weekend after a year off due to the pandemic.

The event, hosted by Health Equity Alliance, will take place Saturday in Ellsworth.

Check in begins at 1:30 p.m. in Knowlton Park.

The walking route will lead through downtown to Ellsworth City Hall and then return to the park for an ending celebration.

All the money raised will benefit those living with HIV in the Down East region.

In addition to raising money, they’re hoping to spread awareness.

“We want to talk to people about education and prevention, and just how to care for Mainers living with HIV and AIDS. These are our community members and we want to bring awareness to how much we care and how much we want our community to care about everyone around us,” said Jill Henderson of Health Equity Alliance.

A virtual walk is also an option for those who feel they cannot attend in person.

