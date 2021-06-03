Advertisement

COVID vaccinations drop below 1 million per day

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time since January, the seven-day average pace of vaccinations in the United States fell below one million doses per day on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 808,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered since Wednesday.

More than 169 million people, which is more than 51% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Just under 137 million Americans, or about 41%, are fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations among children between the ages of 12 and 15 is about 75,000 per day.

Public health experts say even though the rate of COVID-19 infections is falling, it’s still very important to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible...
UPDATE: Levant school officials say no threat to the public, possible abduction incident resolved
Police say 36-year-old Ronald Harding called 911 Monday to report that his son was unresponsive...
Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, 1 new death
Two people hospitalized after Holden car crash
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus, 107 new cases

Latest News

New details of an investigation into military sightings of UFOs.
New information from government on UFOs
The Department of Defense is preparing its first unclassified report on UFOs.
UFO report sparks questions
A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
A lost and found group finds a prosthetic leg in a river and returns it to its owner.
Lost prosthetic leg reunited with owner
In this March 15, 2020 file photo Gun store patrons wait in line, in Burbank, Calif.
US judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons