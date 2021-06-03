Advertisement

Businesses calling on lawmakers to raise pay for essential support workers

New bill looks to raise wages of essential support workers.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of healthcare workers, business owners, and others are calling on Maine lawmakers to support a bill that would increase pay for essential support workers.

LD 1573 has already passed the committee on health and human services unanimously after being introduced by State Representative Jessica Fay from Raymond.

And today dozens of supporters of the bill gathered to speak on its importance.

If passed, this bill would increase the wage for essential support workers to 125% of the minimum wage, which right now would be just over $15 an hour.

This would include people like at-home care workers.

The bill would also reimburse unfunded expenses, and reconfigure if that 125% pay rate is still appropriate every 5 years.

Home healthcare facilities say they’re struggling to retain employees because they can’t pay them more.

They can’t pay competitive wages unless the state raises the rates.

”Those essential workers are working triple time. We are having conversations with families whose loved ones lived in a home for over 40 years. This is their home. Imagine me calling you tomorrow or next week to say you may not have a home tomorrow or next week because we can’t provide the essential workers to meet your health and safety needs,” said Rebecca Emmons, Executive Director of Mobius Inc.

These changes the bill offers are all recommendations from a commission study on the workforce issues of long-term care workers.

