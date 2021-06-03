Advertisement

Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son

By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - State Police have arrested a man from Brewer and charged him with manslaughter in the death of his 6-week-old son.

We’re told 36-year-old Ronald Harding called 911 Monday, on Memorial Day, to report that his son was unresponsive and not breathing.

The baby was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead the next day.

An autopsy performed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner revealed that the infant died from inflicted injuries.

Harding was arrested at the Brewer Police Department and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

