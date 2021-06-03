Advertisement

Bipartisan support produces two bills that would increase funding to nursing homes

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Senate Republicans and Democrats are calling for more funding for senior care in the state.

Senate Republicans say that funding and staffing issues at nursing homes and assisted living facilities have reached “crisis levels.”

They shared a number of statistics from the Maine CDC at a Thursday morning press conference, including that more than 80% of all COVID-related deaths in the state have been among people 70 and older.

A new bill would drastically increase reimbursement for senior care, aiming to make it possible for providers to pay employees a minimum of $15 an hour.

These bills are getting a lot of bipartisan support and senators of both major parties argue that this funding is an absolute necessity.

“We the legislature and the executive have spent less than two percent taking care of our elderly in this state. It is shameful and it is wrong. We as the Legislature need to step up and do something about it,” said State Senator Marianne Moore from Calais.

The bill is written to take effect in January so lawmakers are also seeking to provide six months of funding starting in July to bridge the gap.

Another stat from the Maine CDC, roughly 45% of nursing homes in Maine are understaffed.

The legislature plans to adjourn in two weeks with 2 billion in available state and federal funding, but there seems to be a large amount of support for this bill before that deadline.

