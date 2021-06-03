Bikes for Books rewards well read Hermon students

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some well read students in Hermon are rolling in style thanks to the local Masons.

For years Lynde Lodge has been behind the Bikes for Books program.

Students who read a book get their names into a drawing for a free bicycle and helmet.

We stopped by the elementary school this morning as some lucky kids were getting their news rides.

The head of the lodge says they keep this program going because of the impact it has.

”That’s what masonry is all about,” said Mason Rick Spreng. “They take a good man and make him better. We want to take that into the community and make it great, and we start that with the kids.”

“I think one of the biggest takeaways is that reading is so important, to be lifelong learners, and that working hard can pay off,” said Assistant Principal Kathryn Goodman. “They’re going to have a bike to be outside this summer with also.”

In total the lodge gave out 26 bikes to the kids this year.

