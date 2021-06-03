Advertisement

Bangor paints crosswalk rainbow for Pride Month

Public Works crews painted a rainbow crosswalk on State Street Thursday, as they have for...
Public Works crews painted a rainbow crosswalk on State Street Thursday, as they have for several years.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Head through downtown Bangor and you’ll see lots of rainbows throughout the area.

June is Pride Month and the city is celebrating.

Public Works crews painted a rainbow crosswalk on State Street today, as they have for several years.

City leaders say they want to show support for the LGBTQ+ community in Maine.

The work is underway! In recognition of Pride Month, the City's Public Works crews are working on painting the crosswalk...

Posted by City of Bangor, Maine - City Hall on Thursday, June 3, 2021

”Pretty much across the board people are excited about it. Last year we also painted the Jersey Barriers. Groups in town did that with the Pride flags as well and they just updated it. And yes, there are people who push back on it but for the most part, we hear really good things. People love to see it, especially people returning to Maine.”

Clare Davitt, Bangor City Councilor

In partnership with Health Equity Alliance, the city has also put up 13 rainbow banners around downtown.

The hope is that those will go up every June.

