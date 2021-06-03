Bangor launches overdose response team

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is launching a Penobscot County Overdose response team.

They’re partnering with Community Health and Counseling Services to create a grant-funded initiative to help those who have overdosed or may be at the risk of overdosing.

The program includes a substance use disorder counselor, peer recovery coaches and a first responder.

They will focus on connecting with people within 72 hours of an overdose to provide support and referral services.

”We can step in with that knowledge with those assessment capabilities and that sort of thing to fill in the gap of the long term process of recovery,” said Adam Perkins with Community Health and Counseling Services.

“It really is a process and meeting people where they’re at, if they are currently using drugs and they aren’t ready for recovery we want to connect them with harm reduction resources,” said Sara Yasner, a coordinator with the program.

Support for families and friends is also available through the program.

Anyone interested in the The Penobscot County Overdose Response Team to access resources should contact Adam Perkins, CHCS, at 207-659-1857; aperkins@chcs-me.org.

For more information about the team, contact coordinator Sara M. Yasner at Bangor Public Health at 207-992-4462; sara.yasner@bangormaine.gov.

