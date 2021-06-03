Advertisement

Bangor launches overdose response team

The program includes a substance use disorder counselor, peer recovery coaches and a first responder.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is launching a Penobscot County Overdose response team.

They’re partnering with Community Health and Counseling Services to create a grant-funded initiative to help those who have overdosed or may be at the risk of overdosing.

The program includes a substance use disorder counselor, peer recovery coaches and a first responder.

They will focus on connecting with people within 72 hours of an overdose to provide support and referral services.

”We can step in with that knowledge with those assessment capabilities and that sort of thing to fill in the gap of the long term process of recovery,” said Adam Perkins with Community Health and Counseling Services.

“It really is a process and meeting people where they’re at, if they are currently using drugs and they aren’t ready for recovery we want to connect them with harm reduction resources,” said Sara Yasner, a coordinator with the program.

Support for families and friends is also available through the program.

Anyone interested in the The Penobscot County Overdose Response Team to access resources should contact Adam Perkins, CHCS, at 207-659-1857; aperkins@chcs-me.org.

For more information about the team, contact coordinator Sara M. Yasner at Bangor Public Health at 207-992-4462; sara.yasner@bangormaine.gov.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Superintendent of Schools in RSU 87 has posted a letter to parents about a possible...
UPDATE: Levant school officials say no threat to the public, possible abduction incident resolved
Police say 36-year-old Ronald Harding called 911 Monday to report that his son was unresponsive...
Brewer man charged with manslaughter for death of infant son
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
77 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, 1 new death
Two people hospitalized after Holden car crash
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus, 107 new cases

Latest News

A squirrel is rescued after she got her head stuck in a drainage hole in a dumpster in the TV5...
WATCH: See animal experts rescue stuck squirrel from TV5 dumpster
The Glenburn Fire Department is holding a blood drive tomorrow with the Brady Nickerson...
Glenburn Fire Dept. holding blood drive for Brady Nickerson Foundation
The event organized by the Swinging Gate brought riders from Brewer to Bangor and back again.
Rolling Memorial Day Review rides through Brewer, Bangor
13-year-old Bella Kippen is collecting veterans' signatures to frame with her flag.
Harrington teen collects signatures of veterans for personal honor project