Activists Rally in Bangor to urge Rep. Golden to support the THRIVE Act

(GRAYDC)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of concerned citizens in Maine is working to get Congressman Jared Golden to support a broad ranging infrastructure package.

A gathering outside Golden’s Bangor office today was made up of area residents calling on their elected representative, other members of Congress, and the Biden Administration to pass economic renewal legislation that incorporates the THRIVE Act.

“This bill asks the representative to invest in America, invest in Maine, and to invest in us, his constituents. Like thousands of my peers, I grew up poor in a state devastated by deindustrialization.” said Michael Bailey of the Maine People’s Alliance, “With no good jobs, thousands of Mainers and millions of Americans are struggling to keep up with the cost of living. Growing up sometimes, we did not have food, sometimes we do not have heating, and a few occasions we did not have housing. These were policy barriers. Things are only getting worse for the American working class.”

Supporters say the THRIVE Act is a ten trillion dollar community investment over the next 10 years that tackles multiple overlapping crises in communities, from pollution and climate change, to economic inequality and social injustices.

They add it would create more than 40 thousand jobs in Maine in the first year alone.

