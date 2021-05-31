USM drops D-III Regional Final; UMaine looks back on playoff season

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABI) - The University of Southern Maine lost to Wheaton College 2-1 in the N-C-A-A Division 3 Regional Championship in Hartford Monday. Wheaton moves on to the College World Series in Iowa. USM finishes the season with a record of 34-11

The UMaine baseball team was eliminated from the America East Baseball Tournament over the weekend, with a 15-9 loss to Stony Brook. It was still a great season for the Bears, as they won 5 of their last seven games just to sneak into the the four team tournament, then beat tournament host and number one seed Stony Brook in game one, before dropping a 9th inning heart-breaker in game two before being eliminated.

At the start of the tournament, Maine Coach Nick Derba said it had been a wild ride of a season, and that no matter how they got there the Black Bears belonged.

