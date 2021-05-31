Advertisement

U.S. Marshals Service in Maine warns of phone scam

((Source: KSLA News 12))
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Marshals Service in Maine is sending out a warning about a telephone scam.

Officials say a person calls claiming to be connected the United States Marshal. The caller says an active federal arrest warrant is out for you or a family member and that person is “in big trouble”. Then they’re told they can avoid arrest by paying a fine.

Federal marshals, though, will not call to ask you to pay a fee for an outstanding arrest warrant.

If you get such a call, you can contact local authorities.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
No new COVID-19 related deaths in Maine for fifth consecutive day
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates...
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
87 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Latest News

George W. Bush honors veterans, parents, on Memorial Day
George W. Bush honors veterans, parents, on Memorial Day
Despite the rain, Maine businesses could see holiday success
(Source: Gray News)
Maine gets help for cancer prevention programs around state
Nearly 2,500 plantings can be found at the Littlefield Garden on the University of Maine campus...
Ornamental Garden in Orono open to public