U.S. Marshals Service in Maine warns of phone scam

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Marshals Service in Maine is sending out a warning about a telephone scam.

Officials say a person calls claiming to be connected the United States Marshal. The caller says an active federal arrest warrant is out for you or a family member and that person is “in big trouble”. Then they’re told they can avoid arrest by paying a fine.

Federal marshals, though, will not call to ask you to pay a fee for an outstanding arrest warrant.

If you get such a call, you can contact local authorities.

