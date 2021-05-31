Skowhegan Memorial Day Parade honors the fallen

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - 76 year old Gerald Boulette stood at the end of the parade route in Skowhegan Monday morning, holding a small American flag.

”It means a lot to me to see all these people come out, even in this weather.”

Boulette says he served with the air mobile artillery in Vietnam.

“I’m from Skowhegan originally.”

He wasn’t able to walk with the Skowhegan Memorial Day parade this year for medical reasons but says it’s something he’s always looked forward to.

“In my younger years the parade was an hour and a half long!”

With last year’s parade cancelled, the ceremonies and traditions felt even more important. Steve Spaulding, Commander of American Legion Post 16 in Skowhegan, helped organize the parade.

“It’s nice to be back doing this again, we figured today whether rain or shine or whatever we were going to be here.”

The threat of rain reduced the number of onlookers, but there were still families lining the parade route.

“I’m just thankful for everybody who sacrificed for us.” said Katrina Masterson. She brought her two young children to watch the parade.

“These guys gave everything, they are probably the most heroic among us and they deserve to be honored.” said Ryan Wing, a Skowhegan resident who felt that the relatively empty sidewalks were disrespectful.

A World War Two veteran served as the parade’s grand Marshall. Boy Scout Troop 485 did their part by walking the parade route. One of the Scouts, Thomas Gage, said it was important for them.

“It feels good. Feels like we’re honoring people and feels like what Scouts need to do.”

The parade ended at Skowhegan Veterans Park, where the real meaning of Memorial Day can be found in the names of

Skowhegan Chief of Police David Bucknam gave a rousing speech, telling the crowd that their lives were built on the foundation laid by those who have been lost.

“They gave everything to what they considered priceless, keeping America free.”

