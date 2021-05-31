Advertisement

Showers Continue This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will track through eastern Maine this afternoon and evening. We’ll remain under cloudy skies and showery conditions as we progress through the remainder of the day. A few heavier downpours are possible too. The clouds and showers will keep temperatures well below average with highs only reaching the 50s to near 60° this afternoon. Showers will exit the area during the night tonight as low pressure moves to our east. Some partial clearing will occur late tonight. Lows will drop back to the mid-40s to around 50°.

Tuesday looks a bit brighter, drier and warmer than today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will cross the area during the afternoon giving us a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers. The showers won’t amount to much and the bulk of the day, at this point, looks dry. Temperatures will return to near or a bit above average reading with highs in the low to mid-70s. High pressure will bring us a nice day Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Shower chances will return to our forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Today will certainly be the wettest day of the week. Not much in the way of wet weather in the...
Today will certainly be the wettest day of the week. Not much in the way of wet weather in the forecast for the remainder of the week other than some showers possible mainly Thursday & Friday.(WABI)

Rest of Today: Showers likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Cool with highs between 50°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Showers ending then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows between 45°-51°. Wind will become west/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible during the afternoon. Highs between 70°-76°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals Service in Maine warns of phone scam
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
No new COVID-19 related deaths in Maine for fifth consecutive day
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates...
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
87 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Latest News

Rain coming to an end
First Alert Weather
Rain coming to an end; warming up
First Alert Weather
Rainy & Cool Today, Drier & Warmer Tuesday
First Alert Weather
Rain Continues Today