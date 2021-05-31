Rolling Memorial Day Review rides through Brewer, Bangor

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Celebrating our history and honoring the immense role our veterans played in the freedoms we have today.

That was the mission behind a Rolling Review in Brewer and Bangor on this Memorial Day.

The event organized by the Swinging Gate brought riders from Brewer to Bangor and back again.

They rode by historical memorials throughout the area like the Korean War Memorial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

They also stopped by the Maine Veterans’ Home to drop flags to the residents there.

Organizers say there is a lot of history to recognize right here in the greater Bangor area.

”It’s really important to be able to see what’s around us. We have Hannibal Hamlin, Vice President under Lincoln. We’ve got Joshua Chamberlain, Little Round Top and right here at this site, we have the site of the worst Naval History Prior to Pearl Harbor. The Penobscot Expedition where British captured them, threw them up the river and people like Paul Revere scuttle this ships right here,” said Dick Campbell, event organizer.

There was a rally on the river in Brewer following the rolling review.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.