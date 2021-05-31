Advertisement

Rolling Memorial Day Review rides through Brewer, Bangor

The event organized by the Swinging Gate brought riders from Brewer to Bangor and back again.
The event organized by the Swinging Gate brought riders from Brewer to Bangor and back again.(wabi)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Celebrating our history and honoring the immense role our veterans played in the freedoms we have today.

That was the mission behind a Rolling Review in Brewer and Bangor on this Memorial Day.

The event organized by the Swinging Gate brought riders from Brewer to Bangor and back again.

They rode by historical memorials throughout the area like the Korean War Memorial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

They also stopped by the Maine Veterans’ Home to drop flags to the residents there.

Organizers say there is a lot of history to recognize right here in the greater Bangor area.

”It’s really important to be able to see what’s around us. We have Hannibal Hamlin, Vice President under Lincoln. We’ve got Joshua Chamberlain, Little Round Top and right here at this site, we have the site of the worst Naval History Prior to Pearl Harbor. The Penobscot Expedition where British captured them, threw them up the river and people like Paul Revere scuttle this ships right here,” said Dick Campbell, event organizer.

There was a rally on the river in Brewer following the rolling review.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals Service in Maine warns of phone scam
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
No new COVID-19 related deaths in Maine for fifth consecutive day
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates...
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
87 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Latest News

13-year-old Bella Kippen is collecting veterans' signatures to frame with her flag.
Harrington teen collects signatures of veterans for personal honor project
Morgan's Beach
Morgan’s Beach to offer free admission thanks to donors
Members of the Bangor High School junior ROTC led a Memorial Day ceremony along the waterfront...
Sen. Susan Collins joins Bangor JROTC for Memorial Day ceremony
May 29th 3pm and 7pm
Bossov Ballet Theatre set to perform in Pittsfield this weekend