Rainy & Cool Today, Drier & Warmer Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over southern New England early this morning will track northeastward passing through eastern Maine this afternoon and evening. This will bring us a wet and cool Memorial Day. We’ll see periods of rain today, steadiest during the morning then becoming more scattered during the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times today. The combination of overcast skies and the periods of rain will keep temperatures on the cool side today with highs only reaching the 50s to near 60° this afternoon. Showers will exit the area during the night tonight as low pressure moves to our east. Some partial clearing will occur late tonight. Lows will drop back to the mid-40s to around 50°.

Tuesday looks a bit brighter, drier and warmer than today. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will cross the area during the afternoon giving us a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers. The showers won’t amount to much and the bulk of the day, at this point, looks dry. Temperatures will return to near or a bit above average reading with highs in the low to mid-70s. High pressure will bring us a nice day Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Shower chances will return to our forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Today: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Rain will taper to showers this afternoon and evening. Cool with highs between 50°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Showers ending then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows between 45°-51°. Wind will become west/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible during the afternoon. Highs between 70°-76°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

