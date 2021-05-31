Advertisement

Rain coming to an end; warming up

By Emilie Hillman
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that has brought us the rain will track across the state and move into Canada overnight. Rain will come to an end as the system moves away. Temperatures will begin to warm up on Tuesday, but a disturbance will bring the chance of afternoon and evening showers. Another low pressure system will move into the northeast on Thursday and Friday. Showers and are possible on Thursday with both showers and thunderstorms possible on Friday.

TONIGHT: Rain coming to an end. Lows 43°-53°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 65°-75°. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 70° -80°. South wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. High in the low 70s to low 80s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

