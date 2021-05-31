Advertisement

No new COVID-19 related deaths in Maine for fifth consecutive day

42 newly recorded cases according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - On a day to remember those we’ve lost, a bright spot to tell you about on this Memorial Day. For the fifth day in a row, no Mainers died with COVID-19.

Data from the Maine CDC also shows 42 reported new cases of the virus.

The death toll remains at 825

Total cases are now at 67,780. Of those, 49,647 cases are confirmed.

44 patients are in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 20 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Six counties reporting just a single case increase.

Penobscot County with 9 new cases, that’s the highest total.

Somerset and Aroostook counties each showing four more.

Sagadahoc County is reporting no change in cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
