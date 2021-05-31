Advertisement

Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall

By WSYX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio mother is recovering after 23 shots were fired at her while she was parking her car. She was hit seven times but is expected to survive, as police search for the suspects.

Jessica Marzett hadn’t yet parked her SUV Thursday night in a Columbus, Ohio, strip mall when three suspects jumped out of their car, ran to hers and opened fire. Police say within 10 seconds, the suspects fired at Marzett 23 times.

Her family says she was shot seven times, twice in the chest and five times in the arm. She spent time in the intensive care unit but is expected to survive.

The violent shooting was caught on restaurant Fisher Fish and Chicken’s surveillance video.

“We heard the shots. We had customers on the floor,” said Munjed Hinnawi, the restaurant’s owner. “I’m surprised when I see three people. 23 shots, I can’t believe it.”

Hinnawi says when the suspects left, his employee ran out to check on Marzett before police arrived.

“He saw the lady. He checked on the lady. He said he did not sleep all night yesterday,” Hinnawi said.

Police are still looking for the three suspects who nearly cost Marzett her life. Officers posted pictures of the suspects’ car on Twitter and wrote Marzett is an “innocent victim.”

Marzett’s family is demanding justice and say there is no reason the mother of two should have ever been targeted. They also say something has to be done about all the guns that are ending up in young people’s hands.

Hinnawi says he’s heard about the increase in gun violence, but after the attack on Marzett, he doesn’t think the situation will ever improve.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects’ car or has other information is asked to call Columbus Police.

Copyright 2021 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals Service in Maine warns of phone scam
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
No new COVID-19 related deaths in Maine for fifth consecutive day
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates...
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
87 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Latest News

After four long years with many struggles in between, the family just wanted something to laugh...
Dad proud of valedictorian and 'not valedictorian' sons despite funny lawn signs
Leadfoot Promotions is selling tickets to an upcoming show for $18 to those who are vaccinated...
COVID-19 vaccination status determines how much you pay for Fla. concert tickets
Authorities are looking to identify a young child, whose body was found by a hiker near Las...
Vegas police investigating after child's body found, mistakenly identified
A declining birth rate, combined with increased life expectancy, is causing fears that there...
China to allow couples to have up to 3 children
Authorities found firearms, ammunition and more in the suspect's apartment, including what...
Social media message leads to man's arrest over alleged plans for mass shooting at Walmart