Morgan’s Beach to offer free admission thanks to donors

According to their Facebook page the beach received two $5,000 donations.
Morgan's Beach
Morgan's Beach(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ENFIELD Maine (WABI) - Morgan’s Beach in Enfield will be free of charge this summer thanks to a pair of donations.

One was made by Ware-Butler, which is part of the Pleasant River Lumber Family.

The other was an anonymous donor.

They say beach attendants will still be part of the daily functions to assist with things like parking.

