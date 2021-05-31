Advertisement

Maine State Police remind drivers to ‘Click it or Ticket’

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are reminding drivers to wear their seat belts.

For the first week of June, police departments are using grant money to increase patrols, making sure people are buckled in when they’re in cars.

187 deadly crashes with unbelted drivers happened between January 2018 and May 10TH of this year.

Nearly 70% of those crashes happened when the skies were clear and the roads were dry.

In Maine, the maximum penalty for first time violation is 85 dollars.

