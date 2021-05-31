Advertisement

Maine inmate awaits sentence for killing cellmate over cigarettes

Zachary Titus
Zachary Titus(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) - A prisoner who killed his cellmate in a fight over cigarettes is due to be sentenced this week.

Zachary Titus pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December and is due to be sentenced on Friday. Under a plea agreement, the murder charge was reduced to manslaughter and the sentence capped at 12 years.

Witnesses told investigators that Titus put Dana Bartlett in a chokehold while the two fought over cigarettes on June 24, 2018, at the Bolduc Correctional Center.

An autopsy revealed Bartlett died from strangulation.

