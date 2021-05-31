Maine gets help for cancer prevention programs around state

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s health department has received almost $2 million to support cancer prevention programs around the state.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Center for Chronic Diseases Prevention and Health Promotion.

Maine’s two U.S. senators say the money will help the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Cancer Prevention and Control Programs conduct more cancer surveillance.

The senators say the Maine CDC can also increase access to cancer screening and improve outcomes for people with cancer.

Maine has a higher cancer death rate than the U.S. as a whole.

