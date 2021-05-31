Advertisement

Maine gets help for cancer prevention programs around state

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)(Source: Gray News)
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s health department has received almost $2 million to support cancer prevention programs around the state.

The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Center for Chronic Diseases Prevention and Health Promotion.

Maine’s two U.S. senators say the money will help the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Cancer Prevention and Control Programs conduct more cancer surveillance.

The senators say the Maine CDC can also increase access to cancer screening and improve outcomes for people with cancer.

Maine has a higher cancer death rate than the U.S. as a whole.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marshals Service in Maine warns of phone scam
Newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
No new COVID-19 related deaths in Maine for fifth consecutive day
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
A security guard points as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right with towel, and teammates...
Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident
Maine CDC data as of 5-30-21
87 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Latest News

George W. Bush honors veterans, parents, on Memorial Day
George W. Bush honors veterans, parents, on Memorial Day
Despite the rain, Maine businesses could see holiday success
Nearly 2,500 plantings can be found at the Littlefield Garden on the University of Maine campus...
Ornamental Garden in Orono open to public
Flags at half staff for Memorial Day
Governor Mills reflects on Memorial Day