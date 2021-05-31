Harrington teen collects signatures of veterans for personal honor project

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - She has a big heart for our veterans. That’s what a Harrington dad is saying about his daughter on this Memorial Day.

13-year-old Bella Kippen is collecting veterans’ signatures - plus the rank, branch and where they served.

Her dad, Russell Kippen, says they love to come to the Bangor/Brewer area to help honor Maine’s veterans.

He says Bella recently bought her own flag and decided to gather signatures of the veterans she meets.

She did that at a Memorial Day event in Brewer.

”I thought, well, since it’s Memorial Day, I want to go out and get as many signatures as I can from all the veteran. I think it’s really great that, like, all the veterans fought for our freedoms. And I, I’m just so grateful,” said Bella.

“She just has a heart for the veterans, she, she always likes to participate in anything that has to do with the veterans,” said her dad, Russell Kippen.

Bella plans to frame her signatures with the flag.

She’d also like to meet residents at the Maine Veterans Home and collect their signature.

Bella’s great uncle - her father’s namesake - was a Navy pilot who was lost at sea when he was shot down during WWII.

They both hope others will remember the sacrifices made by military veterans and their families.

